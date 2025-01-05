Where to watch Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

The Arizona Cardinals are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated Week 18 matchup to close out the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can find essential details here, including kickoff times and streaming options, ensuring they stay connected to all the action.

Watch Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers online for FREE in the USA on Fubo

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers close out their seasons with no shot at the playoffs, wrapping up campaigns that fell short of expectations. The Cardinals, sitting at 7-9, made a strong push to stay in postseason contention but fell short in the end.

Meanwhile, the 49ers endured an even tougher season, finishing 6-10—a stark contrast to their Super Bowl appearance just a year ago. Both teams will aim to finish on a positive note as they shift their focus toward building for the 2025 season.

When will the Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers match be played?

Arizona Cardinals will face San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 5. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 PM (ET).

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals – Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA

This NFL clash between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will be available for live streaming in the U.S. on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Additionally, fans can tune in to the action on FOX.