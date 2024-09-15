Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Dallas Cowboys will face New Orleans Saints in the Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Dak Prescott’s strong performance has the Cowboys eager to build on their momentum as they look to secure back-to-back wins. With their offense clicking and confidence growing, Dallas are focused on maintaining its winning ways in the early stages of the season.

Next up, the Cowboys face the New Orleans Saints, who also opened their season with a commanding win, dismantling the Carolina Panthers 47-10. Both teams come into this matchup undefeated, making it a highly anticipated showdown. With each side aiming to improve to 2-0, this game promises to be a must-watch clash of two in-form teams.

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints match be played?

Dallas Cowboys take on New Orleans Saints in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 15. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM (ET).

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints in the USA

This NFL 2024 season game between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on FOX as an additional viewing option.