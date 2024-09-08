NFL insider strongly blasts Tom Brady for his new role as broadcaster

Tom Brady will debut in his new role as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season, and just like when he was on the field, the football world is buzzing about the involvement of the seven-time Vincent Lombardi Trophy winner.

Not only have former professional players like Drew Brees shared their opinions, but some commentators have also expressed dissatisfaction with Brady’s arrival in the media. In this context, NFL insider Mike Florio strongly blasted the former New England Patriots.

“It would be great if he said what he truly thinks, but I doubt he will,” the sportswriter wrote in an article for Pro Football Talk. “He’ll have to speak despite some mixed feelings. Fans will think he ‘hates’ their team,” Florio concluded, analyzing the power of Brady’s voice.

The truth is that Florio doesn’t trust the honesty of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who played his last game on January 16, 2023, after a 24-year career. “His job is not to beat around the bush. His job is not to make people feel good,” the insider concluded.

Tom Brady’s new career as NFL broadcaster

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on February 1, 2023, the same day he signed a contract with FOX to commentate on NFL games. He did so under the condition that he could take a sabbatical year to relax and prepare.

After that period, the time has come for Brady’s debut as a broadcaster, as he makes his first appearance in that role during the Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 NFL season.

High Expectations for Brady’s New Role

“I want to be a team player,” Brady said days before starting his new role. The former quarterback becomes the highest-paid NFL analyst of all time. FOX network members have mentioned on more than one occasion that the former New England Patriots player has visited the channel several times to practice his commentator role by reacting to his own games.

Tom Brady’s debut as a commentator is one of the most anticipated in the sports world. There is expected to be a large audience for the game between the Cowboys and the Browns, along with great anticipation for the perspective and insights that the former New England Patriots star might bring to the broadcast.

While expectations should be moderated, it’s worth noting that Brady has already commented on live games during the summer. In early August, he provided commentary for a preseason game between Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks. The trial was well received, and the former Patriots repeated the test when participated in the broadcast of the preseason meeting of San Francisco 49ers against Las Vegas Raiders.