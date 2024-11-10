Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Trending topics:
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

By Leonardo Herrera

Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an exciting Week 10 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Check out the game details below, including kickoff time and streaming options in the USA, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Dallas Cowboys are in a rough spot this season, holding a disappointing 3-5 record and battling a three-game losing streak, making Week 10 a must-win to keep hopes alive. But the challenge is steep: they’ll face the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles, who are riding high on a four-game winning streak.

The Eagles, eager to push their record to 7-2, are looking to keep their momentum rolling, while the Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, are desperate to turn their season around and end their slide against a red-hot division rival.

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles match be played?

Dallas Cowboys face Philadelphia Eagles in the Week 10 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 10, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

NFL News: Dak Prescott reportedly makes final decision about season ending surgery with Dallas Cowboys

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA

This NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

