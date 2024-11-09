Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have made a big decision about the quarterback's future.

Just a few months ago, Dak Prescott became the highest paid player in NFL history when the Dallas Cowboys gave him a spectacular four-year, $240 million contract.

Jerry Jones tried to lock the future of the franchise with a massive paycheck fir his star quarterback and also for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, things haven’t worked out.

The Cowboys have a 3-5 record and their Super Bowl hopes are almost done. Furthermore, during the last game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dak Prescott suffered a severe hamstring injury and his future is in jeopardy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How long will Dak Prescott be out with Cowboys?

According to a shocking report from Adam Schefter, Dak Prescott is out for the rest of the season with the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback needs surgery to repair his hamstring injury.

Advertisement

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is planning to undergo season-ending surgery on his partially torn hamstring, pending the opinion of one final specialist, sources told ESPN. Prescott is flying to New York to meet with the specialist, but Cowboys doctors already believe he needs the surgery that would sideline him four months.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Micah Parsons about trade to leave Dallas Cowboys

Who will replace Dak Prescott?

Cooper Rush will replace Dak Prescott as starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. However, in case he struggles, Mike McCarthy could give a chance to Trey Lance in order to find out if the young prospect still has the potential which made him a first round pick for the 49ers.