Los Angeles Rams face off against Dallas Cowboys in a 2024 NFL preseason matchup. Stay with us for complete coverage, including kickoff details and how to stream the game live across the USA.

Where to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

The Los Angeles Rams are set to clash with the Dallas Cowboys in an exciting 2024 NFL preseason showdown, promising fans a thrilling taste of football action. Don’t miss a moment of the game—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the live coverage in the USA.

[Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The preseason kicks off with a clash between two teams eager to rebound after disappointing exits in last season’s Wild Card round. The Los Angeles Rams, who weren’t favorites against the Detroit Lions, put up a strong fight but fell short by just one point in a 24-23 nail-biter. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys endured a more crushing defeat, despite entering as favorites against the Green Bay Packers.

They were handed a 48-32 loss that abruptly ended their postseason run. With lessons learned from last year’s shortcomings, the Rams and Cowboys are set to ignite the field in this preseason duel, eager to make a statement ahead of the new campaign.

When will the Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

Los Angeles Rams play against Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Preseason Game this Sunday, August 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as Los Angeles Rams face Dallas Cowboys in a 2024 NFL Preseason Game. Tune in to Fubo (free trial). Other options: NFL Network.