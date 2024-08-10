CeeDee Lamb just hinted at the possibility of leaving the Dallas Cowboys. His next mission could be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

CeeDee Lamb just had enough of Jerry Jones and might be ready to leave the Dallas Cowboys. It all started when the controversial owner laughed at the possibility of giving the wide receiver a contract extension soon.

It was a clear message that the team’s front office isn’t pressured at all after CeeDee didn’t report for training camp. “I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done (laughs). Pick any reason you want! I was at Nobu two days ago. Give that as a reason (laughs).”

Now, in a shocking turn of events for the NFL, Lamb answered Jones on social media and hinted his next possible move. The choice could be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

CeeDee Lamb hints possible trade to the Chiefs

After CeeDee Lamb was informed about Jerry Jones’ statement, the wide receiver made a lot of moves on social media hinting he could be tired of the Dallas Cowboys.

First, the star posted Jones’ video with an ‘LOL’ message which was later shared by Micah Parsons. Then, Lamb erased the phrase ‘America’s Team’ from all his descriptions on X and Instagram.

Finally, in what should be considered a massive threat for the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb and Hollywood Brown changed their profile pictures and uploaded one of them together playing at Oklahoma.

Of course, the rumors are all over the place. Marquise has just arrived to the Kansas City Chiefs and, if Lamb isn’t happy, the image could point out at a possible explosive duo with Patrick Mahomes.