Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins face Arizona Cardinals in a Week 8 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals will face against each other in a Week 8 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action, with game times and streaming options readily accessible to ensure they catch every moment from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins face off in a crucial clash, both hungry for a much-needed win to keep postseason hopes alive. Arizona, standing at 3-4, is aiming to even their record after a gritty 17-15 win over the Chargers, hoping to build momentum with a victory to reach 4-4.

Meanwhile, Miami, off to a rocky start and currently at 2-4, seeks redemption following a tough loss to the Colts. A win would boost the Dolphins to 3-4, keeping their playoff aspirations intact as they look to turn their season around.

When will the Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals match be played?

Miami Dolphins will face Arizona Cardinals in the Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 27, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals in the USA

This NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: FOX.