Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Pittsburgh Steelers take on Baltimore Ravens in a Week 18 clash of the 2025 NFL regular season. USA fans can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will face each other in a Week 18 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens online in the USA on Peacock]

One of the most compelling games of the NFL’s final regular-season week features an AFC North rivalry with everything on the line. The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the division lead at 9–7 but could see both the title and a playoff berth slip away with a loss.

The Baltimore Ravens, on the other hand, enter in a win-or-go-home scenario, needing a victory to keep their postseason hopes alive. With so much at stake, this matchup promises a tense, playoff-level atmosphere to close the regular season.

Advertisement

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers will take on Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET).

Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens – Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens – Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Advertisement
Aaron Rodgers, Hollywood Brown among players who could earn major incentives in NFL Week 18

see also

Aaron Rodgers, Hollywood Brown among players who could earn major incentives in NFL Week 18

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM
CT: 7:20 PM
MT: 6:20 PM
PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will be available for live streaming on Peacock. Fans can also catch the game on NBC.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing two Atletico Madrid players
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing two Atletico Madrid players

Better Collective Logo