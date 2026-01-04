Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will face each other in a Week 18 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

One of the most compelling games of the NFL’s final regular-season week features an AFC North rivalry with everything on the line. The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the division lead at 9–7 but could see both the title and a playoff berth slip away with a loss.

The Baltimore Ravens, on the other hand, enter in a win-or-go-home scenario, needing a victory to keep their postseason hopes alive. With so much at stake, this matchup promises a tense, playoff-level atmosphere to close the regular season.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers will take on Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET).

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will be available for live streaming on Peacock. Fans can also catch the game on NBC.