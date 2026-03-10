NY Giants address concerning struggles with signing of kicker Jason Sanders

As reported by Adam Schefter, the New York Giants have signed former Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders to a one-year contract. Sanders has long been a guarantee for the organization in South Florida, and could help the G-men finally snap their struggles with field goals and extra points.

Last season, New York Giants were the worst team in the NFL in terms of extra-point percentage (XP%). One would expect PATs to be a chip shot for any kicker in the league, but the Giants still managed to post the league’s worst XP% at 87.8 in 2025. Surprisingly, New York’s kickers didn’t struggle nearly as much when it came to field goals, as the team recorded the 11th-best FG% with an 88.5% success rate.

Still, the fact New York attempted just 26 field goals—the second-lowest total in the NFL—may have played a role. The Giants’ inconsistency at kicker—along with untimely injuries—was best exemplified by the fact they used four different kickers throughout the season: Graham Gano, Younghoe Koo, Ben Sauls, and Jude McAtamney.

Maybe Jason Sanders can finally give New York some stability when the special teams unit takes the field at MetLife Stadium. Still, Sanders presents some concerns of his own.

Sanders missed entire 2025 season

When active, Sanders was a very reliable weapon for the Dolphins. As a result, he’s scored 820 points in his NFL career and has a career FG% and XP% of 84.6% and 96.6%, respectively. Moreover, Sanders has only missed four field goals from within 40 yards since entering the league in 2018.

However, Jason Sanders missed all 17 games of the 2025 NFL regular season while dealing with a hip injury. He was never activated off injured reserve, as Miami Dolphins decided to roll with Riley Patterson, who finished the year with the eighth-best field-goal percentage in the league at 93.1.

As Sanders joins the New York Giants, he brings with him one very reliable weapon in his right leg. However, the organization in New York must first make sure it is getting the same kicker who finished 2024 going 37-for-41 on field goals—not the one who missed an entire season and could revive ghosts from the past for the Giants.

