Mac Jones reportedly draws trade interest but 49ers’ price proves an obstacle

The San Francisco 49ers are listening on offers for quarterback Mac Jones yet not one NFL team may be looking to pay the asking price. According to a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Rusini, the Niners are asking for an “astronomical” price in return.

Because Purdy went down with a turf-toe injury, Jones became the starting quarterback for the 49ers during the 2025 NFL season. The former New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback did a solid job, but the plethora of injuries around him did little to help his cause. As a result, Jones often found himself working with different weapons and rarely with the same group of talent around him.

Still, Jones weathered the storm and managed to produce. He kept the Niners afloat and in a playoff spot. However, when Purdy returned from injury, he reclaimed his place under center.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Jones learned, he had simply been keeping the seat warm for Purdy. More of the same likely awaits him in 2026, so it’s safe to assume Jones may want out to run the show with another NFL organization.

Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Mac Jones’ stats with 49ers in 2025

Last season, Mac Jones appeared in 11 games for San Francisco. During his stint, Jones completed 201 passes for 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Jones also rushed for 60 yards—which was the lowest total in his NFL career.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: 49ers bring former Drake Maye teammate following the signing of Mike Evans

His stats confirm the Niners didn’t use Jones’ legs as much as his past teams had. Standing at 6’3” and 220 lbs (as listed on ESPN), mobility has never been one of Jones’ main attributes. However, he did show some flashes of it during his rookie season with the Patriots.

Advertisement

Mac Jones’ contract

After signing Jones to a two-year, $8.41 million contract in last year’s free agency, the 49ers now face a decision regarding his future. If San Francisco moves Jones prior to June 1 (when the new league year begins), it would take on $1.79 million in dead cap while saving $1.27 million.

Instead, if they move him after June 1, the 49ers would save $2.62 million in 2026, as they would take on a $448,000 dead cap hit that year and another $1.34 million in 2027. Perhaps this is why San Francisco’s demands are so high right now. Jones’ price could drop after June, when the financial stakes aren’t as high for the Niners.

Advertisement

Advertisement