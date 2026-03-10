Igor Tudor explains why he subbed off Kinsky early in Tottenham’s loss to Atletico Madrid

“Very rare. In fifteen years coaching, I’ve never done this. It was necessary to preserve the guy and preserve the team,” Tudor admitted during his press conference after the game, via Sky Sports.

Tudor’s decision to sub off goalkeeper Kinsky after conceding three goals in 15 minutes shocked the entire soccer world. Tottenham found themselves down 3-0, away from home, sitting on the brink of elimination, and with their goalkeeper clearly fazed. Thus, many believed it was a necessary substitution to make.

Now, the Spurs return home to North London down 5-2 in the round of 16 matchup against Atletico Madrid. To say they are up for a steep climb ahead of the second leg would be an understatement. Tottenham have pulled off miraculous comebacks in UEFA Champions League history before, but this seems like a mountain the club has never come across before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tudor doubles down on decision to start Kinsky

Asked to make his UEFA Champions League debut against Atletico Madrid in a knockout stage matchup in a hostile environment, it may have been all to much for the 22-year-old goalkeeper to process.

Antonin Kinsky of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the pitch.

Advertisement

The signs were there, but Tudor believed Kinsky gave Tottenham a better chance than Vicario. After the game, he stood by his decision, even though he was proven wrong just 15 minutes into the match.

Advertisement

see also Kinsky receives support from de Gea after rough Champions League debut with Tottenham

“Before the game, it was the right thing to do. It was the right choice in a moment like [the one] we are, with pressure on Vicario. It was for me the right decision,” Tudor stated. “After this happened, of course, it’s easy to say it wasn’t the right decision.”

Advertisement

Tudor spoke with Kinsky after the game

Tudor underwent much criticism on social media and television because he didn’t address Kinsky as the youngster walked off the pitch and into the tunnel at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

The sky came crashing down on the 22-year-old, and his manager wasn’t there to give him a hug, solace him, or give him any encouraging words. However, Tudor has now confirmed he held a private conversation with the goalkeeper after the game, away from all the cameras.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I explained my decision to [Kinsky] after. He’s the right guy and a good goalkeeper. Unfortunately, these mistakes happened in this game,” Tudor concluded.

When do Tottenham and Atletico Madrid play again?

Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid will meet for the second leg of their round-of-16 matchup on March 18th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If Spurs want to mount an unforgettable—yet very improbable—comeback, they will need full support from their fans. However, as the team hasn’t won a home game since Jan. 20 (a 2–0 win over Borussia Dortmund), it’s safe to say the odds aren’t on Tottenham’s side.