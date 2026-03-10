Trending topics:
NFL

Ravens may already have plan B to Maxx Crosby with report linking Baltimore to Trey Hendrickson

The Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders had already agreed to a blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby. However, the deal is now off, and stunning reports have already linked another elite pass rusher to the AFC North club: Trey Hendrickson.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Maxx Crosby, pass rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby, pass rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders

The NFL landscape was shaken on Tuesday after the Las Vegas Raiders officially announced that the Baltimore Ravens have backed out of their trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. While a deal for two first-round picks was in place, the transaction reportedly collapsed during the physical. Now, Baltimore has a plan B: Trey Hendrickson.

This sudden turn of events leaves Crosby in a difficult position after he had already posted an emotional farewell to Raider Nation. The star pass rusher, who was ready to chase a Super Bowl in Baltimore, remains on the Raiders’ roster for now.

With the Crosby deal dead, the Ravens have pivoted to other targets to bolster their defense. According to Jordan Schultz, a general manager told him that Baltimore will now keep an eye on former Bengals standout Trey Hendrickson, the top edge rusher available in free agency.

Trey Hendrickson won’t be easy to get

Now that the Ravens have reportedly backed off from acquiring Maxx Crosby due to a failed physical, they will surely pivot toward another elite pass rusher. The most logical target is Trey Hendrickson, yet he will be anything but an easy or “cheap” addition to the roster.

As of now, Hendrickson stands as the top available edge rusher on the open market after the Cincinnati Bengals declined to use the franchise tag on him. Because of his consistent production and the sudden scarcity of elite pass rushers—especially with Crosby no longer an option for trade partners—several teams are expected to enter a bidding war for his services.

Hendrickson currently holds all the leverage in negotiations. If the Ravens attempt to sign him, the veteran is expected to demand a lucrative long-term deal averaging north of $30 million per season. Baltimore’s front office must now decide if he is worth such a massive investment or if they should look for a more affordable veteran presence to bolster their defense for 2026.

Why is the Maxx Crosby trade from Raiders to Ravens off?

