Aaron Rodgers, Hollywood Brown among players who could earn major incentives in NFL Week 18

Aaron Rodgers enters Week 18 with a crucial matchup against the Ravens, a game the Steelers must win to keep their playoff hopes alive. If Rodgers leads them to a victory, he would trigger a $500,000 incentive, a bonus few quarterbacks are still playing for in Week 18. Other players also have major bonuses on the line, including wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who would earn a $750,000 incentive with a touchdown.

The list of Week 18 incentives across the NFL is extensive, but the names drawing the most attention are players in position to cash sizable checks. Along with Rodgers and Brown, Sam Darnold is another notable example, as he would earn $500,000 by throwing for 150 passing yards, a very achievable mark for him.

Rodgers could unlock even more incentives if the Steelers reach the playoffs. A postseason berth would guarantee him an additional $500,000, and a Wild Card win would add another $600,000. Further bonuses would come into play if Pittsburgh makes a deeper playoff run.

Some notable Week 18 incentives

Hollywood Brown needs just one touchdown in Week 18 to reach six on the season. He currently has five, and one more score would not only secure his incentive but also match his touchdown total from 2021, the last time he surpassed five in a season.

Hollywood Brown during training camp on August 2, 2024, St. Joseph, MO.

QBs and RBs WRs and TEs Aaron Rodgers



• 1 win: $500k Hollywood Brown



• 1 TD: $750k



• 3 TDs: $1M



• 102 rec yards: $125k Sam Darnold



• 150 passing yards: $500k



• 3 TD passes: $500k Keenan Allen



• 6 catches: $750k



• 9 rec yards: $250k



• 2 rec TDs: $250k Saquon Barkley



• 87 all-purpose yards: $250k Stefon Diggs



• 30 rec yards: $500k



• 8 catches: $500k



• 130 rec yards: $500k Rico Dowdle



• 7 scrimmage yards: $1M



• 1 TD: $250k Deebo Samuel



• 93 rec yards: $450k



• 10 catches: $200k



• 2 TDs: $250k Nick Chubb



• 94 rush yards: $250k Kendrick Bourne



• 8 catches: $500k



• 49 rec yards: $250k Tony Pollard



• 66 rush yards: $250k



• 2 rush TDs: $250k Khalil Shakir



• 8 catches: $150k



• 1 TD: $150k



• 2 TDs: $300k Ty Johnson



• 57 rec yards: $125k Jauan Jennings



• 9 catches: $666k Kareem Hunt



• 31 scrimmage yards: $25k Hunter Henry



• 5 catches: $250k Dawson Knox



• 6 catches: $100k



• 7 rec yards: $100k



• 1 TD: $100k Data from Spotrac and @UnderdogNFL

Brown could earn even more if he reaches seven touchdowns, which would push his incentive to $1 million. If he also records at least 102 receiving yards in the Week 18 game against the Raiders, his yardage bonus would increase from $500,000 to $650,000.

On the defensive side, Washington Commanders edge rusher Von Miller needs just one sack this week to earn a $500,000 incentive written into his contract, which calls for nine sacks in a season. He will have that opportunity against Jalen Hurts.

Rico Dowdle closing in on $1 million

One of the easiest incentives to hit belongs to Rico Dowdle. In Week 18, he needs only seven scrimmage yards to reach the 1,350-yard threshold in his contract, which would trigger a $1 million bonus. That is just 21 feet, a number that should not be an issue against the Buccaneers.

