Why is the Maxx Crosby trade from Raiders to Ravens off?

The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby. The reason? According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, because Crosby failed his physical exam with the Ravens. Crosby will enter the 2026 NFL season recovering from surgery on his left knee, and it seems that setback has now cost him his chance at a clean slate in Baltimore.

The news came as a shock to many who believed Crosby’s move to Baltimore was a done deal. However, as @MySportsUpdate noted on X, offseason trades aren’t official until March 11th at 4 PM ET. With hours to spare, the Ravens have now backed out of the deal. In an unexpected turn of events, the house has lost in Sin City.

As a result, Baltimore will get its first round picks back. The Ravens had initially agreed to exchange their first round selections in the 2026 (14th overall) and 2027 NFL Draft. Now, those are back in possession of GM Eric DeCosta and the front office in Charm City.

What does this mean for Crosby and the Raiders?

For Crosby, sadness doesn’t even begin to describe how he must feel right now. After calling to be traded for so long, when he finally got his wish fulfilled, he was treated to such a shocker. All signs indicate he won’t become twice shy after being bitten, though. As he returns to Las Vegas, his desire to be traded won’t go anywhere.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders

However, that’s where trouble lies for the Raiders. Las Vegas was patting itself in the back after dealing Crosby out for two first round picks. Now, they have been sent back to square one.

Make no mistake, the market for Crosby will remain busy as he re-enters the sweepstakes, but the price will surely go down. Crosby’s failed physical in Baltimore only adds to the concern level around his health, as he recovers from surgery on his left knee meniscus.

Ravens will look for help outside of Crosby

As for the Ravens, the failed physical brought up mixed feelings. On the one hand, they were excited for Crosby’s arrival, which was set to bolster their pass rush. Many fans had already ordered their Crosby jerseys, even.

On the other hand, they can breathe a sigh of relief, as they may have dodged a bullet. Hadn’t it been for the failed physical, Crosby’s health may have been overlooked and only discovered too late for Baltimore.

Still, while both stances hold some truth, the Ravens must address the void left by Crosby’s absence, which puts the defensive line in a fragile spot. Thus, it’s no surprise Baltimore is back on the market, with reports hinting the Ravens already have a Plan B to Crosby, with links to Trey Hendrickson.

If trading for Crosby was a blunt warning from the Baltimore Ravens to the rest of the AFC North, poaching a star from a divisional rival would be no less of a threat ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

