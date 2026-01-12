Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans in the USA: NFL Playoffs

Pittsburgh Steelers will square off with Houston Texans in the NFL Wild Card Round. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Two teams with comparable performances collide in a high-stakes postseason showdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers carry momentum from a dramatic 26–24 Week 18 victory over the Baltimore Ravens into a Divisional Round clash.

Pittsburgh enters with confidence after that critical win but understands the challenge ahead against a Houston Texans squad that closed the regular season at 12–5 and established itself as one of the AFC’s most consistent and dangerous contenders.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans match be played?

Pittsburgh Steelers clash with Houston Texans in the NFL Wild Card Round this Monday, January 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM (ET).

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans – Tim Warner/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC.