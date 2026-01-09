Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers receives warnings from Texans DC about what they will focus on to defend him

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round as they look to advance deeper into the NFL playoffs, with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers set to lead the effort. On the other sideline, the Texans are preparing extensively to slow down one of the most accomplished passers the league has ever seen, fully aware that Rodgers remains the centerpiece of Pittsburgh’s offense.

Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke has been clear about the challenge Rodgers presents, even in his 21st NFL season. Burke acknowledged that despite Houston’s strong secondary, Rodgers still has the ability to take control of a game with his arm and decision-making. Preparing for his precision has been a central focus of the Texans’ game plan.

“He still looks about the same,” Burke said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “He still has a deadly arm. One of the biggest separating factors for me is the accuracy. He can put the ball wherever he wants it, whether it’s a back-shoulder throw, down the field, or over the top. We have to be disciplined with our leverage and coverage responsibilities.”

The Texans’ confidence is supported by numbers. Their secondary ranked among the league’s best during the regular season, allowing just 185.4 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Houston also finished top seven in yards per pass allowed and posted the third-lowest opponent completion percentage, showing consistent discipline on the back end.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How Aaron Rodgers enters the playoffs

Rodgers enters the postseason playing some of his best football of the year. Over his final five regular-season games, he averaged 247.2 passing yards per contest, threw one touchdown per game, and did not record an interception. During that stretch, the Steelers went 4-1, doing enough to secure the AFC North title and a late Wild Card berth.

Throughout the season, Rodgers’ passing efficiency has closely mirrored Pittsburgh’s success. In the Steelers’ 10 regular-season wins, he averaged 220.5 passing yards with a 70.7 completion percentage. In their seven losses, those numbers dipped to 186.2 yards per game and a 57.7 completion rate, underscoring how vital his accuracy has been to the team’s performance.

The Steelers and Rodgers are ready for Houston

Rodgers has not shied away from reflecting on the Steelers’ journey to the NFL postseason. After starting 6-6 and facing widespread doubt about their playoff chances, the veteran quarterback believes the team has found its rhythm at the right time and is ready to make noise in January.

“At 6-6, a lot of people thought we were going to stumble to the finish,” Rodgers said. “There was talk about Mike Tomlin and the direction of the team. It feels good to quiet that down. Now it’s a clean slate. Anyone can make a run. We’re one of the hottest teams right now, and we’re playing much better football than earlier in the season.”

