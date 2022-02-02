The Heisman Memorial Trophy is a big award for college football players, but very few winners of that award have won a Super Bowl as an NFL quarterback.

There are many talented college quarterbacks who have been honored with the Heisman Memorial Trophy, most of them make it to the NFL and play for some franchise hoping to give that pro team the same glory they gave to their college football team.

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is awarded near the end of the college football season to the best player of the season within the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. The first time the trophy was awarded was in 1935 to Jay Berwanger.

But the truth is, few Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl in the NFL since playing college football is a very different thing than playing pro football in the National Football League.

Quarterbacks won a Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl ring

When a quarterback wins a Heisman Trophy and an NFL title, Super Bowl, it is called a Double Crown, since it is something uncommon in football. But there are plenty of players, who aren't quarterbacks, who have won Heisman and Super Bowl rings as well.

John Huarte: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in 1970

Huarte won his Heisman Trophy in 1964 playing for Notre Dame, during that voting he got 1026 points for the award. In addition to winning the Heisman, Huarte was also an All-American player, and six years later he won Super Bowl IV with the Chiefs in a single season.

Roger Staubach: Dallas Cowboys quarterback in 1969-1979

Staubach was a college football quarterback star, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1963 and six other awards during his college playing career. He played college football for the U.S. Naval Academy. Later as a pro he played 10 years with the Dallas Cowboys and won two Super Bowl rings in 1971 and 1977.

Jim Plunkett: Raiders quarterback 1978-1986

The glory for the Raiders, whether from Oakland or Los Angeles, was with Plunkett when he played quarterback for the franchise for nearly 10 years. Plunkett was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 1978 and two years later he won the first of two Super Bowl rings with the Raiders in 1980 and 1984.

