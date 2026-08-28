Who are the starting QBs for Cowboys vs Saints tonight in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

Questions emerge surrounding the starting quarterback positions as the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints prepare to square off in NFL Preseason Week 3.

The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints are finalizing preparations for NFL Preseason Week 3 as the two teams prepare to square off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. However, questions remain regarding who will take the snaps at quarterback for both squads.

On the Dallas side, coach Brian Schottenheimer said no Cowboys starters will play against New Orleans. Dallas will play Joe Milton III and Sam Howell at quarterback as the team sorts out its QB2 competition.

For the Saints, Zach Wilson and Spencer Rattler are both competing for the No. 2 spot, and so far, neither one of them has really taken the job. Wilson had his moments against the Jaguars, but the regression that took place against the Rams has to be noticed. Rattler has not been terrible, but he also has not been good.

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Saints quarterback performances

Rattler finished the game against the Rams 14-of-23 for 141 yards with an interception that was returned for 100 yards. So, his interception was returned for nearly the same amount of yardage that he threw for. Wilson finished the day with six completions on 12 attempts for 55 yards and an interception as well.

Zach Wilson of New Orleans Saints.

The confidence in the Saints‘ backups is not high right now, but this Week 3 will be an opportunity for them to show that Preseason Week 2 was a fluke and not the norm.

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Cowboys quarterback performances

Schottenheimer said that over the past two games, Milton has played beautifully and Howell has made some really good plays as well. The two quarterbacks have alternated the starting role over the past two weeks, so it will be interesting to see who gets the nod against the Saints if Prescott is held out.

In his start last week against the Cardinals, Milton finished 9-of-13 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns while adding another touchdown on the ground. Not to mention, he had zero turnovers. Howell, on the other hand, finished that game 7-of-10 for 65 yards with one interception.

In the game against Seattle, Milton finished 12-of-15 for 107 yards and one touchdown. Howell finished 8-of-12 for 94 yards and one touchdown. Both finished with nearly identical passer ratings in that game, with Milton at 118.6 and Howell at 118.1.