Why aren’t James Conner or Jeremiyah Love playing today for Cardinals vs Rams in 2026 NFL Week 10?

The Arizona Cardinals face a major challenge in their backfield as James Conner and Jeremiyah Love's absences raise questions ahead of their Week 10 clash with the Rams. The injury situation could have a significant impact.

The Arizona Cardinals are facing a major setback in the backfield ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, with both James Conner and Jeremiyah Love unavailable.

Conner is still working his way back from the foot injury that ended his 2025 season. Arizona placed the veteran running back on injured reserve before the start of the 2026 campaign and he would not be ready to return.

Love, meanwhile, is sidelined with an ankle injury. The rookie running back was placed on injured reserve in November. His absence leaves the team without another key piece of its backfield as it prepares to face Los Angeles.

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When will James Conner and Jeremiyah Love return?

James Conner does not have a confirmed return date, while Jeremiyah Love is expected to miss four to five weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain. Neither running back will be available for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 10 matchup.

James Conner and Jeremiyah Love (Source: Jonathan Bachman/Christian Petersen — Getty Images)

James Conner’s return timeline

Conner has been on Injured Reserve (IR) since the beginning of the 2026 season as he continues recovering from the serious lower-leg injury he suffered in Week 3 of the 2025 campaign.

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The Cardinals placed him on IR with a designated-to-return designation on August 30, meaning he was eligible to return after missing at least four games. However, becoming eligible did not mean he was medically ready to play.

Arizona initially remained cautious about opening his 21-day practice window. On October 1, the team’s official website reported that his potential return was still uncertain, with several factors needing consideration before activating him.

There was some optimism later in October. General manager Monti Ossenfort told Arizona Sports on October 23 that Conner was progressing well in rehabilitation and getting closer to returning.

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Nevertheless, head coach Mike LaFleur did not provide a specific timetable. The latest significant update came on November 4, when he confirmed that Conner would not return for the Cardinals’ Week 9 game against Seattle.

The coach explained that the veteran was working hard behind the scenes to get himself ready not only to return but also to perform at a competitive level. He described the situation as week-to-week.

Jeremiyah Love’s return timeline

Love’s recovery has a more defined projection, although the Cardinals have not announced an exact comeback date. The rookie running back suffered a right high ankle sprain against the Cowboys on November 1, during Arizona’s 33-30 overtime victory.

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It was particularly frustrating because he had just returned after missing two games with a separate ankle injury. On November 3, Arizona officially placed Love on Injured Reserve.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the injury was expected to sideline the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for approximately four to five weeks. The IR designation also guarantees that he will miss at least four games.

Based on that recovery estimate, Week 13 represents a potential return window for Love, although his availability will depend on how his ankle responds to rehabilitation.

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Who will replace James Conner and Jeremiyah Love for the Cardinals?

Tyler Allgeier is expected to lead the Arizona Cardinals’ backfield against the Los Angeles Rams, with Bam Knight and Evan Hull serving as his primary alternatives.

Allgeier showed his potential in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, recording 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, along with 44 receiving yards and another score.

He earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for that performance, although his production dropped to 46 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

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Knight could also contribute if he clears concussion protocol. He returned to limited practice on November 11 after missing the previous game, while Hull provides another option after being promoted from the practice squad.

Key takeaways