Germany face Netherlands today in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. Find out here the confirmed lineups for this match.

Germany hosts the Netherlands on November 16, 2026 in the UEFA Nations League, a meeting between two European heavyweights with plenty on the line, and the confirmed lineups show both coaches ready to commit to attacking football.

Germany come into this match off a 3-1 win over Serbia on November 13, following a 0-0 draw against Greece on October 4. The win over Serbia snapped any doubts about their scoring touch, while the goalless result against Greece showed a side still searching for consistency in front of goal. A strong showing against the Netherlands would give Germany real momentum heading into the next set of fixtures.

The Netherlands arrive in excellent form, having thrashed Greece 7-0 on November 13 after beating Serbia 2-1 on October 4. Those two results have shown both firepower and the ability to grind out a narrow win when needed. A positive result in Germany would confirm the Dutch as one of the form teams in this Nations League cycle.

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Germany confirmed lineup

Germany set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Marc-André ter Stegen behind a back four of Philipp Treu, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah and Nathaniel Brown. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlović anchor midfield, giving the team control and passing range through the center. Florian Wirtz and Brajan Gruda flank Derry Lionel Scherhant in the attacking midfield band, feeding Kai Havertz up top, and with no absences listed, Germany can field their intended first-choice group for this one.

Germany confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Marc-André ter Stegen; Philipp Treu, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Nathaniel Brown; Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlović; Brajan Gruda, Kai Havertz, Derry Lionel Scherhant.

Netherlands confirmed lineup

The Netherlands line up in the same 4-2-3-1 shape, with Bart Verbruggen in goal behind Denzel Dumfries, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Jurriën Timber. Joey Veerman and Tijjani Reijnders sit in the double pivot, with Teun Koopmeiners pushed further forward alongside Crysencio Summerville in support of Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen.

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Netherlands confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Jurriën Timber; Joey Veerman, Tijjani Reijnders, Teun Koopmeiners; Crysencio Summerville, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen.