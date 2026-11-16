Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks are heading to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Week 12, with Sam Darnold’s availability still uncertain.

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to close the gap on the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West, and they will have a great opportunity to do so on Week 12. The defending champions are heading to the Bay Area, and the good news is that Mike Macdonald remains optimistic about having Sam Darnold back on the gridiron.

“I’d say we’re really optimistic that he’s going to be able to get a full week’s worth of work and be able to play against San Francisco,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “Sam’s our starting quarterback.”

The possibility of having a Week 11 bye gives the Seahawks even more time to get their starting quarterback back to full health. Darnold’s return to the field is gradually becoming a reality, coming at a crucial point in the season.

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What injury is Darnold dealing with?

Sam Darnold has been sidelined for the past two weeks after taking a beating during Seattle’s Week 8 Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears. He actually suffered a cracked rib on just the second play of the game, toughed it out, and then picked up a quad injury on the final drive. Those injuries forced him to miss both Week 9 against the Cardinals and Week 10 against the Raiders, though Seattle avoided placing him on injured reserve.

#Seahawks QB Sam Darnold also cracked a rib on the second play of Monday night’s game … and played the rest of the game through it. This was the hit from #Bears DB Kyler Gordon 👇 https://t.co/xvpCPrf4qC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2026

Lock rose the occasion

Drew Lock has been lights-out filling in for Sam Darnold during the 2026 season, guiding Seattle to a spotless 4-0 record across his four starts (Weeks 1 and 2 against the Patriots and Cardinals, plus Weeks 9 and 10 against Arizona and Las Vegas). Across those appearances, Lock has completed 68 of 93 passes (73.1%) for 837 yards, 7 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, posting an absurd 125.6 passer rating while adding 49 rushing yards on 13 carries—capped off by a near-perfect 158.0 passer rating in Sunday’s 21-13 win over the Raiders.

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Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFC West standings ahead of Week 11

Team Record San Francisco 49ers 8-1 Seattle Seahawks 6-4 Los Angeles Rams 6-4 Arizona Cardinals 3-7

Key takeaways

Mike Macdonald is optimistic Sam Darnold will play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sam Darnold will play against the San Francisco 49ers. Sam Darnold missed two weeks with cracked rib and quad injuries from Week 8.

from Week 8. Drew Lock went 4-0 as a starter with 837 passing yards and seven touchdowns.