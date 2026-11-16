NY Giants receive positive update on RB Tyrone Tracy’s hamstring injury

The New York Giants have optimism on Tyrone Tracy's recovery from his hamstring injury.

The New York Giants received an encouraging update regarding running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.‘s ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury. He’s been on injured reserve since October 27 after getting hurt in Week 7.

Because Tracy went on injured reserve prior to New York’s Week 8 bye, NFL rules require him to miss four games. Having missed Weeks 9 and 10, he remains ineligible to return until Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.

NY Giants QB Jameis Winston got called out for ‘trying to go viral‘ by former Pro Bowler Donte Whitner. Fortunately, positive medical updates in the backfield gives head coach John Harbaugh much-needed optimism heading into a demanding second-half slate.

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Tracy’s explosiveness could help the NY Giants

Before injuring his hamstring, Tracy had started carving out an impactful red-zone and passing-down role in New York’s offense. Across seven appearances this season, the converted college wide receiver scored three total touchdowns within a two-game span.

Dan Duggan believes that Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) will be available once he's eligible to return from Injured Reserve.



Tracy can return as early as Week 13 vs the 49ers.



The Giants could certainly use Tracy's speed in their backfield. pic.twitter.com/e3PAWPk3Ja — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) November 15, 2026

Furthermore, Tracy brings blazing speed on special teams, averaging 28.9 yards across nine kickoff returns with a long of 55 yards. Reclaiming his open-field burst will inject fresh energy into both the offense and return units.

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The Giants have been wanting a committee all season long

Harbaugh has consistently looked for a balanced, multi-back rotation to keep their runners fresh through the season. However, injuries to both Tracy and Cam Skattebo forced New York to lean heavily on veteran Devin Singletary.

Once Tracy exits injured reserve, pairing his perimeter agility with Skattebo’s physical downhill style restores New York’s ideal backfield tandem. Establishing that complementary one-two punch will take pressure off quarterback JJ McCarthy during the NFC East stretch run.

Key takeaways

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is progressing toward a return from a hamstring injury.

from a hamstring injury. Tyrone Tracy Jr. remains ineligible to return until Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers .

. The running back is averaging 28.9 yards across nine kickoff returns this season.