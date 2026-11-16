Patrick Mahomes provides Chiefs fans with positive elbow injury update following win over Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Atlanta Falcons on the road, powered by a standout performance from their superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Alarm bells started ringing in Week 9 when Patrick Mahomes went down clutching one of his elbows, sparking concern among fans. Fortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, No. 15 appears to have put those issues behind him, delivering an impressive performance against the Atlanta Falcons. However, he will continue to take precautions and manage the injury to avoid a setback.

“Obviously, it felt good enough,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “I was a little nervous going into the game, just because it was a little sore. But we did a great job, [Chiefs assistant athletic trainer] Julie [Frymer], and the whole training staff did a great job all week of just trying to make sure that I was in a great spot to go out there and compete, and I was able to do that today.

“I’m sure we’ll have some ice on it going back home. But we’ll continue that same process this next week, and try to get it as healthy as possible, as quickly as possible.”

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Staying healthy at this stage of the season is one of the keys to making a deep playoff run. Fortunately for Chiefs Kingdom, Mahomes’ recent fall turned out to be nothing more than a scare, and he will now look to get back to his best form.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass.

A standout performance against Falcons

Patrick Mahomes put on an absolute clinic in Atlanta on Sunday, carving up the Falcons’ defense to lead the Chiefs to a dominant 35-13 road win. Mahomes was razor-sharp all afternoon, completing 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions—good for a massive 135.5 passer rating—while chipping in 15 rushing yards on two carries.

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He spread the love across the offense, tossing two scores to running back Emmett Johnson along with touchdown passes to newcomer Josh Downs, Cyrus Allen, and Andrew Armstrong to push Kansas City to 7-2 on the year.

“I didn’t feel like during the week of practice, I was driving the ball the way I wanted to,” Mahomes said. “Just because of some of those deeper in-cut routes and the different balls down the field, you don’t know until you get out there, that adrenaline starts kicking a little bit. And obviously, it was good enough.”

MAHOMES FIVE TOUCHDOWN PASSES 🔥 https://t.co/G1ZClQomml — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

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Continuing to strengthen their position in the AFC

Kansas City kicks off a huge three-game stretch back home at Arrowhead Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 22, before hitting the road for back-to-back Thursday night prime-time tests: a Thanksgiving clash against the Buffalo Bills on November 26 at Highmark Stadium, followed by a trip out West to face the Los Angeles Rams on December 3 at SoFi Stadium.

Key takeaways