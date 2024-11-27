Every Thanksgiving, as hundreds of families gather around tables filled with turkey and pumpkin pie, a timeless ritual comes to life, and something else becomes a core part of the tradition: football.

But how did the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys come to dominate this festive spectacle? It all started with a bold marketing strategy in 1934 when Lions owner George A. Richards decided to schedule a game on this special day.

The success was immediate, and in 1978, the Cowboys joined, cementing this duo as an annual tradition that blends the magic of the holiday with the thrill of the game. Discover the incredible story and reasons behind it!

How many times have the Lions and Cowboys played on Thanksgiving?

The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, two teams that traditionally play on Thanksgiving Day, have faced each other only six times on this special date. These matchups occurred in 1968, 1974, 1980, 1990, 1994 and 2022.

Fans of the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills enjoy their Thanksgiving Day while tailgating before the game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2019. (Source: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Each team has a long history of playing on this holiday: the Lions began in 1934, and the Cowboys joined the tradition in 1966. Detroit has played more often, with a total of 84 games, while Dallas has played 56 times.

Why do the Lions and Cowboys always have a Thanksgiving game?

The Lions began playing on Thanksgiving in 1934, when the team’s owner, George A. Richards, decided to organize a game to attract fans and increase attention to the team, according to The Sporting News.

The inaugural game against the Chicago Bears was a huge success, drawing a large audience both in person and via radio, which ensured its place as an annual event, except for the period from 1939 to 1944 when games were suspended due to World War II.

In the case of the Cowboys, the team joined this tradition in 1966. Their then-general manager, Tex Schramm, saw this beloved holiday as an opportunity to increase the team’s national profile.

A young fan with a turkey hat looks on during the Thanksgiving day game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 27, 2014. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Cowboys’ first game on this day attracted over 80,000 fans and earned excellent television ratings. Except for two years in the 1970s, when the St. Louis Cardinals briefly replaced them, the team has hosted Thanksgiving games every year since then.

The consistent appearances of both teams during this holiday highlight their importance in NFL marketing and holiday entertainment, a tradition that was further expanded with the addition of a third rotating game in 2006.