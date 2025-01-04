NFL News: Kyle Juszczyk sends clear message about his future with 49ers after the 2025 season

Among the veterans on the San Francisco 49ers roster for the 2025 season is Kyle Juszczyk, who is getting ready to play his final year with the franchise at 33 years old. This could be one of his last seasons in the Bay Area, and the wide receiver addressed his future plans.

In recent comments, Juszczyk revealed that he plans to play well beyond the end of his contract with the 49ers. While he didn’t specify whether he’d like to play in San Francisco beyond that, he made it clear: “I know I’ve got at least a few more years,” referring to having more to give.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk

