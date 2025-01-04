Trending topics:
NFL News: Kyle Juszczyk sends clear message about his future with 49ers after the 2025 season

Kyle Juszczyk is one of the veterans on the San Francisco 49ers with a one-year deal left with the franchise and recently revealed what he plans to do after his contract ends.

Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

By Richard Tovar

Among the veterans on the San Francisco 49ers roster for the 2025 season is Kyle Juszczyk, who is getting ready to play his final year with the franchise at 33 years old. This could be one of his last seasons in the Bay Area, and the wide receiver addressed his future plans.

In recent comments, Juszczyk revealed that he plans to play well beyond the end of his contract with the 49ers. While he didn’t specify whether he’d like to play in San Francisco beyond that, he made it clear: “I know I’ve got at least a few more years,” referring to having more to give.

Kyle Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk

