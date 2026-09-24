Why isn’t James Pearce Jr. playing today for Falcons vs Packers on TNF in 2026 NFL Week 3?

Missing James Pearce Jr., the Atlanta Falcons are without a key piece of their defensive puzzle to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons are in for a tough test on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. To make the climb even steeper for Kevin Stefanski’s squad, the Falcons will be without James Pearce Jr., who led the team in sacks (10.5) last season as a rookie. Michael Penix Jr., starting for the first time this season, faces a tall order at Lambeau Field. Micah Parsons isn’t active for the Packers, though, so his absence may even the playing field.

Pearce Jr. is out for the game against the Packers on Thursday night as he is still serving an NFL-imposed suspension to start off the campaign. Pearce Jr. must serve an eight-game suspension after he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. During the offseason, the former first-round pick out of the University of Tennessee was arrested on domestic violence charges in February.

“Pearce was facing felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police and resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor stalking. But, in May, Pearce entered into a pretrial intervention program,” as reported by ESPN. “If he stays out of legal trouble for one year, passes random drug tests and stays away from [ex-girlfriend and WNBA player] Rickea Jackson, the charges will be dropped.“

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When could Pearce Jr. play again?

Although Pearce Jr. was allowed to play in preseason games and attend team activities, his eight-game suspension came into effect on Aug. 30. Pearce Jr. isn’t eligible to be reinstated until after Atlanta’s Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

James Pearce Jr. of the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Nov. 2 is the first day Pearce Jr. may be back with the Falcons, and he could be activated for Week 9 (Nov. 8) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

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Falcons’ crowded injury room

To make matters worse for Stefanski and the Falcons in Wisconsin, Pearce Jr. won’t be the only absentee among the team’s pass rushers. Samson Ebukam has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, meaning Jared Ivey will have to fill in on the edge.

The Falcons currently have eight defensive players sidelined with injuries or suspensions: James Pearce Jr., Da’Shawn Hand, Anterio Thompson, Jalon Walker, Samson Ebukam, JD Bertrand, A.J. Terrell Jr., and Robert Longerbeam.

Coming into the game, sophomore cornerback Billy Bowman was questionable with an Achilles injury. However, he’s been declared active, giving Stefanski and Atlanta at least one positive note heading into the primetime standoff in Green Bay.

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Key takeaways