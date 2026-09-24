Is Michael Penix Jr. playing today for Falcons vs Packers in Week 3 of 2026 NFL season?

The Atlanta Falcons got a massive update on Michael Penix Jr. ahead of their Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Michael Penix Jr. is expected to make his return as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback Thursday night when they face the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

The long-awaited return comes after Penix spent much of the past year recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2025 season. His rehabilitation kept him out of Atlanta’s plans to begin the 2026 campaign, but he is now ready to take over the offense.

The Falcons entered the season expecting Tua Tagovailoa to lead the team at quarterback. However, Tagovailoa also suffered an injury, forcing Atlanta to turn to Cooper Rush. The results have been difficult, with the Falcons opening the season 0-2 and now making a significant change under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

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Who will be starting quarterback for Falcons vs Packers?

Michael Penix Jr. has officially been named the Falcons’ starting quarterback for Thursday night’s game against the Packers. The decision marks an important moment for the former first-round pick after a long road back from his ACL injury.

For Atlanta fans, seeing Penix back under center has been one of the most anticipated developments of the young season. The Falcons are hoping his return can provide a spark to an offense that has struggled during the team’s 0-2 start.

The game is also an important moment for Stefanski, who is beginning his tenure as Atlanta’s head coach while trying to find the right direction for the offense. With Penix now officially back as the starter, the Falcons will have an opportunity to see what their young quarterback can do after completing his lengthy recovery and finally getting another chance to lead the team.