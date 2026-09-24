Why isn’t Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Falcons in Week 3 of 2026 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers will play against the Falcons without Josh Jacobs. Find out why the running back isn't available.

Josh Jacobs will not be playing Thursday night when the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. The veteran running back remains on the NFL’s Commissioner’s Exempt List, keeping him unavailable for both games and practices while the league reviews his legal situation.

Jacobs was placed on the list on August 30 after being charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property stemming from a May incident involving his then-girlfriend. The move is an administrative measure while the NFL conducts its own review and is not itself a final disciplinary decision.

Jacobs’ criminal case moved forward earlier this month when he pleaded no contest to the battery and criminal damage charges. He was found guilty of misdemeanor battery and received a $1,000 fine plus costs, while the criminal-damage charge was resolved through a deferred judgment agreement. The NFL’s investigation, however, remains ongoing.

Advertisement

Who is starting running back for Packers vs Falcons?

With Josh Jacobs unavailable, MarShawn Lloyd is expected to receive the largest workload at running back for Green Bay against Atlanta. Lloyd entered the season as one of the players expected to take on a bigger role in Jacobs’ absence, although the Packers have also used a rotation at the position through the first two weeks.

What’s Packers RB depth chart vs Falcons without Josh Jacobs?

Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson are behind Lloyd on the Packers’ running back depth chart and could also see meaningful opportunities Thursday night. Johnson was acquired from the Steelers before the season, giving Green Bay another option while Jacobs remains unavailable.

There is a potential suspension looming over Jacobs once the NFL completes its investigation. Under the league’s personal conduct policy, a domestic-violence suspension can carry a six-game baseline, although the final discipline can vary depending on the circumstances. Time spent on the Commissioner’s Exempt List can count toward a potential suspension, meaning the games Jacobs has already missed could become relevant to his eventual return timeline.