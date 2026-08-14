Jerry Jones admits satisfaction with Cowboys after Micah Parsons trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about the current state of the franchise as he looked toward the future in the NFL after the Micah Parsons trade.

The Dallas Cowboys faced—and continue to face—widespread criticism after deciding to trade star player Micah Parsons. However, owner Jerry Jones remains satisfied with how the roster came together following the deal, particularly when looking toward the franchise’s NFL future.

Jones recently spoke about the outcome of the Parsons trade during training camp in Oxnard, California. It has been nearly one year since the deal was completed, a move that shocked many fans at the time. Still, Jones expressed satisfaction and told reporters he has no regrets about letting Parsons leave.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Jones said: “Even though Micah is an outstanding talent [that] anybody would like to have, the bottom line is that I like what the result of the trade has ended up as I stand here today. You could say those picks got us key players, but the main thing that the Herschel Walker trade did, it caused me to be more aggressive and caused us to, if you will, take more risk because we had more picks.”

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A risk they had to take

According to Jones, it was a necessary risk to continue growing for the future, especially given the picks they now hold and the options those assets provide. He added that it eventually allowed them to take more risks and improve the team.

Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers

“So, in a way, this actually created a mental part to us and to my role in it with me, to step out and make the moves and take, if you will, risks that are involved to be where we are today, with a complete makeover of the defense,” Jones said. Indeed, the Cowboys used Parsons’ departure to strengthen their roster in different areas.

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Jones has already capitalized on Parsons trade

The Cowboys traded Parsons on Aug. 28, 2025, to the Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027. These picks were subsequently used to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets and select defensive end Malachi Lawrence in the draft.

The trade also allowed them to generate significant salary cap flexibility, which proved very useful. It was key to signing safety Jalen Thompson, acquiring pass rusher Rashan Gary, and giving Williams his recent three-year contract extension.