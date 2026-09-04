Micah Parsons predicts Will Anderson will lead stats in breakout season

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons weighed in on what Will Anderson is capable of doing ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season.

The Houston Texans surprised everyone last NFL season with their performance and how far they went, driven largely by a defense in which Will Anderson Jr. served as a crucial piece. Now, Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers has high expectations for him heading into the season.

Parsons was recently asked who he thinks will lead the league in sacks this season, and he named Will Anderson Jr. “That Houston team, they set the standard of how football is played. I tip my hat to them. I think Will Anderson Jr. is going to lead the league in sacks this year, 18 sacks. This is the year he really breaks out,” Parsons said on Bleacher Report.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Anderson led the league in sacks, and with the help he has on the defensive line, somebody is bound to have a good season. Anderson could very well be that player, having already shown glimpses of what he can do last season.

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Another stat Anderson already leads

Anderson is not only aiming to lead the league in sacks, according to Parsons, but it is also a fact that he is one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL — another reason why expectations surrounding him are so high.

Will Anderson of Houston Texans.

The position has handed out a lot of money to players in recent years, with 29 edge rushers currently set to make at least $16 million per season in average annual salary, led by Anderson, who is earning an average of $50 million per season.

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Anderson Jr. has company on the list of the top-paid edge rushers in the NFL. The Packers’ Micah Parsons ranks second at $46.5 million per season, with the Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson third at $45 million per season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt is fourth among the highest-paid NFL edge rushers with an average salary of $41 million per year. Danielle Hunter comes in fifth with a salary of $40.1 million per season.

The Texans’ other top options

Outside of Anderson, the Texans have Danielle Hunter, Sheldon Rankins, Jadeveon Clowney and others to pick up the load, and they’ll be causing problems for offenses this season.

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The Texans have the chance of being one of the better teams in the AFC this season, but it may come down to how they perform on offense. With a few injuries hurting them on that side of the ball last season, they weren’t able to find much of a rhythm, but they did just enough to stay in the fold.