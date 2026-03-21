Micah Parsons criticizes Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Rob Gronkowski and NFL players after losing to Team USA in 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Micah Parsons sparked debate following the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, suggesting that NFL players may not be as prepared for Olympic-style flag football as many assume.

After watching Team USA dominate all matchups, the star defender took to social media and wrote: “Team USA giving us belt I guess they will be in the Olympics lol.” The comment quickly gained traction as fans began discussing who should represent the United States at Los Angeles 2028.

Team USA won comfortably in three games against high-profile names, including Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Rob Gronkowski, Davante Adams, and Saquon Barkley. Despite the star power, the exhibition highlighted the speed, spacing, and chemistry of experienced flag football players. The results fueled the growing argument that specialized athletes, rather than current NFL stars, may be better suited for Olympic competition.

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Why flag football is different from the NFL?

Micah Parsons expanded on that idea in another post, explaining why NFL quarterbacks in particular struggled during the event. “I’m honestly not surprised NFL QBs are struggling in Olympic play. The majority of explosive plays in the NFL come off unscheduled plays where the play is extended!!” His point emphasized how flag football relies more on timing, quick reads, and structured spacing than broken-play improvisation.

Will NFL players participate in 2028 Olympics flag football?

That contrast may ultimately shape Team USA’s Olympic roster decisions. While NFL stars bring talent and recognition, experienced flag football players operate within a different rhythm and strategy. With Los Angeles 2028 approaching, the debate over who should represent the United States is already underway, and Parsons’ comments have only added fuel to the conversation.

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The discussion has intensified as flag football prepares for its Olympic debut in Los Angeles 2028. Many assumed active NFL talent would easily dominate the format, but the Fanatics event showed a different reality. Parsons’ reaction echoed a broader sentiment: the transition from tackle football to flag football is not as simple as putting elite NFL players on the field.