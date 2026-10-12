Why isn’t Myles Garrett playing today for Rams vs Bills on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 5?

The Los Angeles Rams face the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 12 in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, seeking to put their record over .500 as they currently sit at 2-2 amidst growing doubts. However, their task is made more difficult by key injury absences, including edge rusher Myles Garrett. Starting and backup quarterbacks are set.

Garrett is not available when the Rams take on quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills, according to McVay: “It’s week to week in terms of how he feels, but I would say it’s more likely that we do not start his clock next week.”

Garrett is still recovering from a knee injury that required surgery after the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Monday night against the Buffalo Bills will mark Garrett’s fourth game missed, meaning he would be eligible to come off IR, but he needs more time before being activated.

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When will Garrett return?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that Garrett was given a six-week timeline, which would put him on track to return in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Myles Garrett of Los Angeles Rams.

Garrett has only played one game for the Rams this season after being acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns back in June. In Garrett’s place, Josaiah Stewart has stepped up as a starter alongside Byron Young. The Rams have also given snaps to rookie Wesley Bailey and Desjuan Johnson.

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Assuming Garrett does not play next week, when he is first eligible to return, the Rams‘ next game is against the Raiders in Week 7, followed by their matchup with the Chargers in Week 8. As a result, he is set to miss a fifth game.

Unremarkable numbers for the backups

Stewart has 11 total tackles in four games played, but he has not recorded a sack this season. Desjuan Johnson and Wesley Bailey could also be considered backup options.

Key takeaways

A knee injury requiring surgery keeps Myles Garrett out of Los Angeles’ Week 5 game.

requiring surgery keeps Myles Garrett out of Los Angeles’ Week 5 game. Week 8 against the Chargers is targeted for Myles Garrett’s return from injury.

is targeted for Myles Garrett’s return from injury. Josaiah Stewart has stepped up as a starter for the Rams without Myles Garrett.