Puka Nacua’s status for Rams vs Raiders ‘up in the air’ after suffering calf injury

Los Angeles Rams star wideout Puka Nacua suffered a calf injury that has left his status in question for Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Los Angeles Rams are in the middle of avoiding an implosion. Being very hyped up as the team to beat, now that they are 2-4, all signs are pointing towards chaos. To make it worse, their best wideout, Puka Nacua, left Thursday’s practice with a calf injury and is in doubt to play vs. Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “WR Puka Nacua suffered what is believed to be a minor calf injury.” However, he also stated his status vs Raiders is “up in the air.” Hence, alerts are going off, as this is a must-win game for the Rams.

Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring, so if Nacua isn’t able to go, the WR room will be absolutely decimated. Hence, it’s key for the Rams to have Nacua. However, they also can’t risk him as he is arguably the best player on the roster.

Advertisement

Who would be the Rams WR1 vs Raiders if Nacua can’t go?

If Nacua is out, paired with the absence of Adams, it will be second-year wideout Konata Mumpfield taking the baton. The former seventh-round pick has been slightly featured this season, however, he also had a great match already.

Davante Adams hyping up Konata Mumpfield on Instagram.



"The TRUTH…. just wait. 🤫"



Big year coming for Mump in 2026? pic.twitter.com/iY05NlDGM7 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 30, 2026

In Week 3, with Nacua out due to injury, Mumpfield had a breakout performance where he had eight targets, four catches for 93 yards and one touchdown. Now, he might be poised to have the best stretch of his career if he has to be the No.1 wideout on the team.

Advertisement

The tight ends will feature heavily too

While their best tight end, Terrance Ferguson, is still on IR, the Rams also have guys like Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson who are very serviceable tight ends. They will feature heavily against the Raiders.

Kyren Williams is also a very good pass-catching running back. Hence, between tight ends and him, the passing game should see less explosive plays, and more progressive ones. Still, Mumpfield is there as a vertical threat.

Key takeaways

Puka Nacua left Thursday’s practice with a calf injury, making his Week 7 status uncertain.

with a calf injury, making his Week 7 status uncertain. Konata Mumpfield recorded 93 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 with Nacua injured.

and a touchdown in Week 3 with Nacua injured. Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson remains on injured reserve heading into the Raiders game.