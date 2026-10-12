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Rams vs Bills RB depth charts for MNF today in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams have a barnburner in hand on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesKyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams

The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams are two of the most high-octane offenses in the NFL. Hence, the running games will be key to win the game for either team.

The Rams have an in-form Kyren Williams who is on an absolute roll. In fact, the so-called committee with Blake Corum has been dissipated due to Williams’ talent and proficiency.

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As for the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen adds a lot to the running game, but James Cook is fresh off a season where he led the NFL in rushing yards and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2024.

Rams RB depth chart vs Bills

The Rams are the 11th-best rushing offense so far in the 2026 NFL season. They average 126.8 rushing yards per game, though Williams is also highly-important in the passing game. This is the Rams RB depth chart vs Bills:

  • Kyren Williams
  • Blake Corum
  • Dean Connors
See also

Josh Allen, Bills must be on alert as Aaron Donald ‘feels good’ ahead of Rams’ next game

Bills RB depth chart vs Rams

The Bills are a very good offense and James Cook is very talented. He has explosiveness on his side, but the Bills also give a fair share of snaps to their other running backs. This is their depth chart:

  • James Cook III
  • Ray Davis
  • Ty Johnson

Key takeaways

  • Kyren Williams’ strong form dissipated his running back committee with Blake Corum.
  • James Cook III led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2024.
  • The Rams feature the 11th-best rushing offense in the 2026 NFL season.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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