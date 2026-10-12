Rams vs Bills RB depth charts for MNF today in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams are two of the most high-octane offenses in the NFL. Hence, the running games will be key to win the game for either team.
The Rams have an in-form Kyren Williams who is on an absolute roll. In fact, the so-called committee with Blake Corum has been dissipated due to Williams’ talent and proficiency.
As for the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen adds a lot to the running game, but James Cook is fresh off a season where he led the NFL in rushing yards and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2024.
Rams RB depth chart vs Bills
The Rams are the 11th-best rushing offense so far in the 2026 NFL season. They average 126.8 rushing yards per game, though Williams is also highly-important in the passing game. This is the Rams RB depth chart vs Bills:
The model of consistency & effort!— RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) October 5, 2026
You never have to question if @Kyrenwilliams23 is giving it his absolute BEST!
What an effort on Sunday. Gritty & Tough. Despite with some thought, #23’s value to this team is as high as it’s ever been
The Heart of the 2026 Rams thus far. 💪 pic.twitter.com/oobR0HDr51
- Kyren Williams
- Blake Corum
- Dean Connors
Bills RB depth chart vs Rams
The Bills are a very good offense and James Cook is very talented. He has explosiveness on his side, but the Bills also give a fair share of snaps to their other running backs. This is their depth chart:
- James Cook III
- Ray Davis
- Ty Johnson
Key takeaways
- Kyren Williams’ strong form dissipated his running back committee with Blake Corum.
- James Cook III led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2024.
- The Rams feature the 11th-best rushing offense in the 2026 NFL season.