Rams vs Bills RB depth charts for MNF today in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams have a barnburner in hand on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams are two of the most high-octane offenses in the NFL. Hence, the running games will be key to win the game for either team.

The Rams have an in-form Kyren Williams who is on an absolute roll. In fact, the so-called committee with Blake Corum has been dissipated due to Williams’ talent and proficiency.

As for the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen adds a lot to the running game, but James Cook is fresh off a season where he led the NFL in rushing yards and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2024.

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Rams RB depth chart vs Bills

The Rams are the 11th-best rushing offense so far in the 2026 NFL season. They average 126.8 rushing yards per game, though Williams is also highly-important in the passing game. This is the Rams RB depth chart vs Bills:

The model of consistency & effort!



You never have to question if @Kyrenwilliams23 is giving it his absolute BEST!



What an effort on Sunday. Gritty & Tough. Despite with some thought, #23’s value to this team is as high as it’s ever been



The Heart of the 2026 Rams thus far. 💪 pic.twitter.com/oobR0HDr51 — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) October 5, 2026

Kyren Williams

Blake Corum

Dean Connors

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Bills RB depth chart vs Rams

The Bills are a very good offense and James Cook is very talented. He has explosiveness on his side, but the Bills also give a fair share of snaps to their other running backs. This is their depth chart:

James Cook III

Ray Davis

Ty Johnson

Key takeaways

Kyren Williams’ strong form dissipated his running back committee with Blake Corum.

dissipated his running back committee with Blake Corum. James Cook III led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2024.

in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2024. The Rams feature the 11th-best rushing offense in the 2026 NFL season.