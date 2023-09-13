Aaron Rodgers arrived in the Big Apple with plenty of expectations. Unfortunately, his first season with the New York Jets ended prematurely as he tore his left Achilles tendon only four plays into his debut.

At 39, many wonder what’s next for the veteran quarterback after this. Will he have enough motivation to get back on the gridiron after this kind of injury at 40? Or will he call it a career?

It’s too early to tell and it will only be up to him, but Rodgers’ future is already a talking point around the league. Robert Saleh hasn’t addressed this topic with A-Rod yet, but he doesn’t expect the 4x MVP to go out like this.

Jets HC Robert Saleh doesn’t expect Aaron Rodgers to retire

“I haven’t gone down that road with him,” Saleh said, via SNY. “I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s gonna go out. At the same time, for him, he’s working through a whole lot of head space about things he needs to deal with. That will be the last thing I talk to him about.”

Who will replace Aaron Rodgers?

Robert Saleh said the Jets have full confidence in Zach Wilson to take the reins during Rodgers’ absence, though he admitted they will consider all options.

“We are gonna look through some things, but I do want to make it very clear that Zach’s our quarterback,” Saleh said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “We’ve got a lot of faith in Zach, we’re really excited about this opportunity. We’re rolling with Zach and excited for him.”