Blackhawks report dismisses concerns around Connor Bedard’s speedy rehab

Connor Bedard is progressing fast and smoothly through his rehab after undergoing shoulder surgery, but Chicago Blackhawks fans are concerned he may be rushing his way back.

The Chicago Blackhawks know they will be without Connor Bedard to start the 2026-27 NHL season. In fact, they have long made their peace with that fact. It’s a long season, and if the Hawks can perform as they sure hope they will, it may be even longer.

That’s right, Chicago isn’t scared of talking Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, in order to talk it into existence, Bedard will likely have to play a big role. Thus, it’s reasonable to think Bedard may feel obliged to rush his way back and return to the ice as soon as possible.

After the star and potential new captain was spotted practicing with Patrick Kane and the rest of the team at Blackhawks Ice Center, fans grew anxious and worried that he may be making too much progress too fast. A report dispelled those concerns, stating Bedard is right on cue and at the stage Chicago expected him to be.

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“From what I’m hearing, Connor Bedard’s recovery is going as planned so far. He was expected to be skating at this point,” Scott Powers of The Athletic stated on X. “He’s obviously restricted what he can do on the ice for now. Whether he’s deemed ahead of schedule and can return earlier will be something the Blackhawks asses as his rehab progresses.“

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks.

What happened to Bedard?

Gearing up for a crucial season with the Blackhawks—his fourth in the NHL—Bedard suffered a shoulder injury while practicing in his hometown of Vancouver over the summer.

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Bedard underwent successful surgery to repair his left shoulder and was assigned a four-month timeline. Based on his original timeline, Bedard is expected to be back in November, missing the first month of the 2026-27 campaign. However, only two months after the surgery, the 21-year-old is already skating and, though moderately, even shooting.

Bedard’s medical history

Health concerns have become a serious issue for the Blackhawks regarding Bedard. The former first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft missed 13 games last season, raising his total games missed throughout his three-year career to 27. Bedard has only played one full season (2024-25) in his career.

Still, the Blackhawks don’t need Bedard to challenge for the Ironman record; they want him to be a goal-and-assists machine whenever he is on the ice. While many mistakenly assume Bedard’s latest setback is related to the “freak accident” that resulted in a shoulder injury last season, it’s actually his other (left) shoulder this time.

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Thus, while it’s reasonable to be wary of Bedard’s health issues, this isn’t a result of him being rushed into action before. And it may be why they have nothing to worry about with Chicago rushing Bedard now. It may feel like he’s making too much progress even for his own good, but Bedard is actually right on schedule.