Patrick Kane joins Connor Bedard on Blackhawks: Potential forward lines

Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard have become teammates as the Chicago Blackhawks completed the signing of the fan-favorite veteran ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

The Chicago Blackhawks just got a lot more Blackhawk-y. Patrick Kane is back with the organization after signing a contract that shows Chicago’s urgency to help Connor Bedard and the rest of the team. The fans in town couldn’t have asked for better news heading into the 2026-27 NHL season.

With Kane back in town, the Blackhawks finally got the missing piece to their top six group. Although Bedard won’t be available to play in the first games of the NHL season, Chicago is confident it can weather the storm, and Kane’s arrival is perfect to accomplish that.

Whether Kane will join Bedard on the first line or play alongside the young duo of Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell remains uncertain, and head coach Jeff Blashill has plenty of time to figure that out. For the time being, the Blackhawks are pleased to look at their top six and see it filled with possibilities. For the first time in a long while, Chicago has options, and that’s all they could ask for right now.

Advertisement

Blackhawks’ potential lineup

Although Kane will turn 38 midway through the upcoming season, he has proven he can still hang with the best players and compete against the top lines in the NHL. Moreover, it’d be surprising for the Hawks to leave him out of the top six after agreeing to pay him $8 million per season over the next two years. If Chicago were after a bottom-six player, it could’ve signed three players for the price of Kane.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Clearly, Kane will headline the top six, and perhaps the top unit alongside Bedard. At the end of the day, that’s what fans want to see. Even if only sporadically, Nos. 98 and 88 will join forces time and time again.

Advertisement

Left Wing Center Right Wing Tyler Bertuzzi Connor Bedard Patrick Kane Frank Nazar Anton Frondell Teuvo Teravainen Ryan Greene Oliver Moore Roman Kantserov Jordan Greenway Ryan Donato Nick Lardis Blackhawks potential ideal starting lineup for 2026-27 season

How Chicago could adjust to Bedard’s injury

With Bedard out to start the campaign, there’s reason to believe Nazar could center the top forward line, while Frondell anchors the second line. Other pieces would also have to be reshuffled to fill the vacant spots, but the change down the middle would be the most notable. Thus, barring new injuries or setbacks, this is how the Hawks may lineup during their season opener:

Left Wing Center Right Wing Tyler Bertuzzi Frank Nazar Roman Kantserov Teuvo Teravainen Anton Frondell Patrick Kane Ryan Greene Oliver Moore Nick Lardis Jordan Greenway Ryan Donato Cole Smith Potential lineup at opening night