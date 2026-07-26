Connor Bedard subtly asks to play with Patrick Kane on Blackhawks’ top line

As Connor Bedard gets used to being teammates with Patrick Kane, he sent a clear message to the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of the NHL season.

Connor Bedard is welcoming a superstar and hometown hero as Patrick Kane returns to the Chicago Blackhawks. As the city settles into the buzz surrounding “Showtime’s” return to Chicago, the 21-year-old franchise center made an honest statement about his new teammate, subtly hinting that he’d like Kane to join him on the same line during the 2026-27 NHL season.

“Everyone he’s played with, he’s made them better,” Bedard said during an interview on OverDrive. “Probably the best hands ever in the history of hockey and one of the best passers, some of the best IQ. So if it’s me or whoever is playing on his line, it’s going to make that player so much better. I’d be very lucky to get some passes from him for sure.”

Bedard didn’t go over the top with his statement, yet he got his message across and made it clear just how much he’d like to play with arguably the best American skater in NHL history. The Blackhawks have time to decide what the best course of action is, and Bedard will likely be back on the ice by late October-November, but the young star has made his pitch.

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Much-needed help for Bedard

It’s been a long time coming, but Bedard finally has the chance to play alongside an elite talent on Chicago’s top unit—even if it comes in the form of a 37-year-old Kane. Better late than never.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks’ potential forward lines are one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the new season, and even if Bedard isn’t available on opening night, he is already looking forward to sharing the ice with “Showtime.”

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In the meantime, Bedard’s comments serve as a subtle “save me a spot” message to the organization. If one thing is clear, is that when Bedard speaks, Chicago listens.

Will Kane and Bedard play together?

Whether pairing Kane and Bedard on the top line is the right move, or whether the Blackhawks would be better off spreading out their talent across the top six, only time will tell. As with many things in Chicago lately, it will likely come down to trial and error. Those are the growing pains that accompany every NHL rebuild.

By now, the Blackhawks are all too familiar with them, and Kane will have to get used to them as well. It’s exactly what he signed up for when he put pen to paper on his new contract, a deal that underscores the organization’s urgency to help Bedard and the rest of the roster take the next step.