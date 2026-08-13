Canadiens reportedly favor sign-and-trade scenarios with last remaining RFAs

The Montreal Canadiens have explored their options, and it seems sign-and-trades could be the best decision when it comes to their remaining RFAs.

The Montreal Canadiens have given the situation much thought, but this might be the best alternative. After a busy offseason, the Habs have yet to re-sign restricted free agents (RFAs) Arber Xhekaj and Zachary Bolduc ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. Perhaps, if the youngsters finally put pen to paper, it will be right before being sent to another organization.

“The fact neither player (Xhekaj and Bolduc) has signed yet leads me to believe they could become part of sign-and-trade deals,” Stu Cowan reported on Montreal Gazette.

Though a fan favorite, Xhekaj’s name isn’t new to the NHL rumor mill, with many reports linking the Canadiens’ blueliner to a trade before the start of the new season. Bolduc hasn’t been mentioned nearly as much since arriving in Montreal but is no stranger to it either, as he landed in the City of Saints in a trade from the St. Louis Blues.

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Xhekaj’s situation

Xhekaj’s second NHL contract, a two-year, $2.6 million deal, expired after the 2025-26 season. The energetic defenseman remains an RFA, but the Habs have yet to hand him an extension. Although he was eligible, Xhekaj opted not to file for arbitration, making no use of the leverage-gaining maneuver.

Arber Xhekaj of the Canadiens.

Xhekaj and his camp aren’t asking for a big contract, and the Canadiens, who have over $9 million in cap space, could very well afford an extension. However, it’s clear the Habs have their doubts about re-signing the 25-year-old bottom-pairing defenseman.

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Through 230 games in his career, Xhekaj has recorded 10 goals and 23 assists. At times, he may provide a spark for the team, but at others, he may turn into a liability. Last season, for example, Xhekaj tallied just four points but 116 penalty minutes (PIM) in 65 outings. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Xhekaj appeared in 13 games for the Canadiens, logging only two points yet 28 PIM.

Bolduc’s NHL future

While Xhekaj came into the league undrafted, Bolduc was a first-round selection in 2021, which is part of the reason why his situation raises so many questions for Montreal. St. Louis had its doubts about him and chose to trade the Quebec native back to his home province.

However, his first year in Quebec’s metropolis wasn’t much better. Playing in a contract year with his entry-level contract expiring, Bolduc totaled 30 points in 78 games for the Habs. Still, it doesn’t seem to have been enough for the front office to be impressed. Bolduc wasn’t arbitration-eligible, unlike Xhekaj, who was but chose not to go down that path.

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Zachary Bolduc celebrating a goal.

Different realities could lead to same fate

In many ways, Bolduc and Xhekaj’s situations have nothing to do with each other. It’s only that both situations lie in the hands of Montreal, and reports hint they could be in for a similar fate.

Offer sheets are another alternative, and perhaps a reasonable one for teams not looking to negotiate with the Habs. However, with both Bolduc and Xhekaj trending toward signing low-AAV deals, there’s reason to believe an offer sheet could be matched by Montreal, leading back to square one, where a sign-and-trade might be the most reasonable option.