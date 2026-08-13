Malik Nabers returns to NY Giants practice with one particular condition

The New York Giants saw Malik Nabers practice once again but under one particular aspect.

Malik Nabers is the best weapon the New York Giants have in the wide receiver department. However, he is coming off an ACL tear, so the team is being cautious. Still, he practiced with the rest of the team this Thursday.

Per Connor Hughes of SNY, Nabers sported a red, non-contact jersey as he participated in a walkthrough period that Giants coaches used to install plays. That is a particular condition of training. However, it aids Nabers, as he is not getting any tackles.

Hughes also said Nabers is en rout to play in Week 1. “Everything points towards him being back for the start of the season.” However, the Giants will ease him into action as opposed as getting him to go at full gear in training camp.

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Nabers is a special talent for the NY Giants

Malik Nabers is one of those wideouts that makes his QB’s life easier. Nabers brings elite separation and speed, yards after catch ability, and able to handle a massive target share.

Malik Nabers took part in team drills today. He wore a red, non-contact jersey. It was a walk-thru/install period, but Nabers was out there against the defense. He caught a couple passes .



Again: Everything points towards him being back for the start of the season. #Giants pic.twitter.com/GVRRQSsY7Q — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 13, 2026

Hence, Jaxson Dart is likely to use him a bunch, and coach John Harbaugh is also bound to design many plays to exploit his talents. Nabers is coming off a knee surgery, but he is still young and has recovered properly.

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Giants offense is poised to shine

Guided by a young core of players on their rookie contracts and an experienced, elite coach like John Harbaugh, the offense should work to perfection. The units are all strengthened in depth by serviceable veterans as well.

Hence, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy shouldn’t really have any excuse to not be able to move the chains with this unit. The Giants will be one of the most-seen teams in football given the hype they’ve created, so the pressure is on for them to live up to expectations.