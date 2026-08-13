NY Giants’ John Harbaugh confirms Malik Nabers’ progress in injury recovery

John Harbaugh voiced a strong message on Malik Nabers as the New York Giants' wideout continues to put in work during the preseason.

Malik Nabers is trending closer and closer to a full return. As the New York Giants gear up for the 2026 NFL season, head coach John Harbaugh issued an encouraging update on the wideout’s recovery.

“Everybody was happy that [Nabers] was out there. It’s a big step to get into team drills. For him to do that, it was a milestone, I would say, for our team,” Harbaugh told media after Nabers participated on team drills during the Giants’ latest practice.

Harbaugh and the Giants witnessed firsthand Nabers’ long recovery from the season-ending ACL and meniscus tear he suffered in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. As a new season draws closer, the G-Men acknowledge that Nabers is entering the home stretch of his rehab, and the light at the end of the tunnel is glowing brighter by the day. Still, New York is taking precautions.

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NY Giants are patient with Nabers

Although Nabers participated in team drills and has seen his workload ramped up over the past few days, that’s not to say Harbaugh and his staff aren’t keeping a close eye on him. Nabers wore a red, non-contact jersey on Thursday when he took part in team drills, indicating he’s still not fully cleared for contact. Still, it wasn’t as if the defense handed anything to Nabers, either.

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants.

“He wasn’t untouched,” Giants coach Chad Hall said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “[During training camp] in West Virginia, that was like a glorified walkthrough. This was a lot more intense.”

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No one would dare go too hard on Nabers, though. Malachi Fields may impress teammates and make a push to be WR2 on Big Blue, but everybody knows the top spot is reserved for Nabers. And the Giants are determined to have their star wide receiver return on his own terms, not rush anything, and certainly not cost him a shot at redemption by putting him in harm’s way.

Encouraging sign for Nabers

“Again: Everything points toward him being back for the start of the season,” SNY reporter Connor Hughes stated after Nabers’ latest participation in Giants practice.

That’s always been the goal for New York: having Nabers back for the Week 1 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. It won’t be a smooth road ahead, as Nabers will have to clear more hurdles, but it seems he is on the right track.