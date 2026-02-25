Connor McDavid could miss time with Oilers as NHL resumes after 2026 Olympics

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid may need some time off the ice following his extensive participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics with Canada. The team is monitoring his workload carefully, recognizing the physical and mental toll of competing at the highest level internationally before returning to the grind of the NHL schedule.

Coach Kris Knoblauch addressed the situation and the challenges of immediately reintegrating McDavid into the lineup. “Yeah, I guess it all depends on numerous things. When he’s ready to play, we’ll obviously have to have some conversations with him. Playing in the back-to-back would be difficult. For him to play 23 or 24 minutes in back-to-back games after the Olympics and traveling from Europe, I don’t think that’s putting him in a very good position to help us.”

The Oilers are balancing the need to win games early in the restart of the NHL season with protecting their franchise player. While McDavid’s potential absence raises short-term concerns, the long-term benefit of allowing him to recover properly could be pivotal for Edmonton’s playoff push.

When will Connor McDavid play for Oilers after 2026 Olympics?

Connor McDavid is expected to be available for the Edmonton Oilers when the NHL resumes after the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, his minutes on the ice may be managed carefully to account for the heavy workload from the international tournament.

Given the Oilers begin their schedule with back-to-back games against Anaheim and the Kings, McDavid’s ice time could be limited initially. This approach ensures he can transition smoothly back into the NHL pace while avoiding fatigue or risk of injury after a long Olympic campaign in Europe.

While McDavid’s presence will be critical for Edmonton’s offensive output, fans should expect a gradual reintegration. The team’s focus will be on keeping him fresh and effective, allowing him to regain full strength and be a key contributor for the remainder of the regular season and the playoff push.

Oilers schedule after 2026 Olympics

After the back-to-back games facing Anaheim and the Kings, the Edmonton Oilers will play on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks and then not again until the following Tuesday with the Ottawa Senators. After that, they face the Hurricanes on Friday, March 6. This schedule gives the team more flexibility to rest Connor McDavid next week and that will affect his presence when the NHL resumes.