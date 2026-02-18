Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

Radko Gudas sends clear message to Sidney Crosby after injury in Team Canada win vs Czechia in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey

A hit from Radko Gudas left Sidney Crosby sidelined, forcing Team Canada to battle without the legendary captain during an epic quarterfinal clash in 2026 Winter Olympics.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Sidney Crosby of Team Canada
© Leah Hennel/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of Team Canada

Radko Gudas addressed the controversial incident involving Sidney Crosby after the intense quarterfinal matchup between Czechia and Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

According to a report by Pierre LeBrun, Gudas emphasized that he was simply trying to finish his check and had no intention of causing serious harm. “Radko Gudas says he was just trying to finish his check. Says he hopes Sidney Crosby is ok.”

Gudas expressed concern for Crosby’s well-being, stating that he hopes the Canadian captain is okay after leaving the game with an apparent right leg injury. The legend of the Pittsburgh Penguins left the game in the second period and couldn’t return.

Advertisement

What happened to Sidney Crosby during the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada?

Sidney Crosby was injured during the Canada vs Czechia quarterfinal game after a severe hit from Radko Gudas. As a result of the impact, Team Canada had to play without him in the third period and also in overtime.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Is Sidney Crosby out of the 2026 Winter Olympics hockey after injury with Team Canada vs Czechia?
NHL

Is Sidney Crosby out of the 2026 Winter Olympics hockey after injury with Team Canada vs Czechia?

Crosby injury update: Cooper not losing hope of return at 2026 Winter Olympics
NHL

Crosby injury update: Cooper not losing hope of return at 2026 Winter Olympics

Mitch Marner reveals Sidney Crosby’s message to Canada after injury vs Czechia in 2026 Winter Olmypics
NHL

Mitch Marner reveals Sidney Crosby’s message to Canada after injury vs Czechia in 2026 Winter Olmypics

Phillies manager Rob Thomson receives promising update on Zack Wheeler
MLB

Phillies manager Rob Thomson receives promising update on Zack Wheeler

Better Collective Logo