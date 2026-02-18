Radko Gudas sends clear message to Sidney Crosby after injury in Team Canada win vs Czechia in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey

Radko Gudas addressed the controversial incident involving Sidney Crosby after the intense quarterfinal matchup between Czechia and Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

According to a report by Pierre LeBrun, Gudas emphasized that he was simply trying to finish his check and had no intention of causing serious harm. “Radko Gudas says he was just trying to finish his check. Says he hopes Sidney Crosby is ok.”

Gudas expressed concern for Crosby’s well-being, stating that he hopes the Canadian captain is okay after leaving the game with an apparent right leg injury. The legend of the Pittsburgh Penguins left the game in the second period and couldn’t return.

What happened to Sidney Crosby during the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada?

Sidney Crosby was injured during the Canada vs Czechia quarterfinal game after a severe hit from Radko Gudas. As a result of the impact, Team Canada had to play without him in the third period and also in overtime.