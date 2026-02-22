Trending topics:
Connor Bedard sparks huge controversy after not playing for Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics loss in gold medal game vs Team USA

Connor Bedard did not play for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics, and his absence sparked a massive debate after the gold medal game.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Connor Bedard didn't play with Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesConnor Bedard didn't play with Team Canada in 2026 Winter Olympics.

Team Canada lost 2-1 in overtime to Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal game, a narrow defeat that ended a hard-fought tournament run and left players and fans reflecting on missed opportunities. Now, as a consequence the debate about Connor Bedard has begun.

In the aftermath, social media quickly erupted with debate over lineup decisions, particularly the absence of Chicago Blackhawks star. Many observers pointed to Canada’s difficulty finishing scoring opportunities and the number of missed or off-target shots in key moments, arguing that the young player’s scoring instinct might have made a decisive difference.

Others defended Jon Cooper’s reliance on veteran experience in a high-pressure final, emphasizing that Canada generated chances but failed to convert them. Still, the overtime loss has intensified scrutiny around roster choices, ensuring that Bedard’s absence will remain a central talking point as the country processes a heartbreaking finish. In the clutch moment of overtime, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon couldn’t deliver although they were really close.

Connor Bedard didn’t play in the 2026 Olympics

Connor Bedard did not play a role for Canada at the 2026 Olympics largely because head coach Jon Cooper prioritized experience and proven leadership for a win-now tournament, placing his trust in established stars such as Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand, Mitch Marner, and Connor McDavid. The decision reflected a preference for veteran reliability in high-pressure situations, even as the young forward is widely viewed as a cornerstone of Canada’s future.

Jack Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck give Team USA gold medal

Jack Hughes delivered the defining moment of the final by scoring the golden goal in overtime, sealing the victory and etching his name into Olympic history. Meanwhile, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was the standout performer throughout the game with incredible saves.

