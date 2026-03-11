Team Italy plot last-minute roster move following Kyle Teel injury ahead of Mexico showdown

Fresh off a historic upset of Team USA, Italy look to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals with a victory over Mexico on Wednesday night in Houston. However, the “Azzurri” must navigate a significant roster blow as breakout catcher Kyle Teel has been ruled out for the remainder of the World Baseball Classic with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Italy are moving quickly to fill the void behind the plate before Wednesday’s high-stakes finale. “Team Italy is working the phones today to call up another catcher to replace Kyle Teel, who is out 4-6 weeks with a strained hamstring,” Nightengale reported, noting that the replacement must meet the tournament’s strict heritage eligibility requirements.

Nightengale also revealed that bullpen catcher Andres Annunziata has been cleared to suit up as emergency depth. The sudden shift behind the dish introduces a layer of defensive uncertainty for an Italian squad that has otherwise been the “Cinderella” story of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the injury, Italy control their own destiny in Pool B, needing only a win to secure the top seed in the knockout round. While their stunner over the Americans has the clubhouse believing in a deep run, a dangerous Mexico squad remain in the hunt, making Wednesday’s clash a “must-watch” for tiebreaker scenarios involving Team USA.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Italy’s projected lineup vs. Mexico

Manager Francisco Cervelli, the former New York Yankees backstop now leading the national team, is expected to stick with the core that dismantled the U.S. rotation. Cervelli is betting on his aggressive offensive philosophy to overwhelm Mexico’s pitching staff in what is essentially a win-or-go-home game for both nations.

Advertisement

see also Jose Berrios’ WBC hopes dashed again as an unexpected issue blocks Puerto Rico return

Here is Italy’s projected starting nine for Wednesday:

SS: Thomas Saggese (Cardinals)

2B: Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners)

1B: Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals)

DH: Jac Caglianone (Royals)

C: J.J. D’Orazio (Diamondbacks)

LF: Dominic Canzone (Mariners)

3B: Zach Dezenzo (Astros)

RF: Jakob Marsee (Marlins)

CF: Dante Nori (Phillies)

Advertisement

Within a matter of hours, the quarterfinal bracket will finally be set, clearing the fog for the Houston knockout stage. While Italy hold the inside track, the complex mathematical tiebreakers mean every run will count until the final out is recorded at Daikin Park.

SurveyWhich teams will qualify to the quarterfinals? Which teams will qualify to the quarterfinals? already voted 0 people

Advertisement