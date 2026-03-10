Mika Zibanejad encourages NY Rangers to keep on winning to regain motivation

Mika Zibanejad delivered a strong performance to help the New York Rangers snap a difficult road stretch with a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. The veteran forward scored two goals and added an assist in a much-needed victory for New York.

The win ended a six-game road losing streak for the Rangers, giving the team a boost after a challenging stretch. With the season moving forward, Zibanejad emphasized that continuing to win games is the best way for the team to regain confidence and momentum.

“Feels way better winning than losing. The stretch that we’re in and the situation that we’re in, I think all we can do is try to win and play our asses off and I think we did that today,” Zibanejad said after the game via SNY.

Rangers offense shows strong chemistry

The Rangers’ offense showed strong balance during the win, with several players contributing to the scoring effort, including Vincent Trocheck with three assists and Igor Shesterkin with 32 saves.

Head coach Mike Sullivan highlighted the chemistry developing between the team’s forwards and pointed to the mix of skills within the lineup. “I think there’s complementary skill sets in the sense that they’re a little bit different in what they bring, although I think the common denominator is they all have pretty good offensive instincts,” Sullivan said, according to NHL.com.

Zibanejad’s two-way game key for Rangers

Sullivan also praised Zibanejad’s overall impact on the ice, noting his ability to contribute in both offensive and defensive situations. “Mika is a real cerebral player, and he plays on both sides of the puck so he’s very conscientious,” Sullivan added. “Mika and ‘Laf’ are strong on pucks in the offensive zone… their ability to protect pucks and hang on to pucks.”

