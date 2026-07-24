Dylan Larkin sends intriguing hint about his future with Red Wings after trade request to leave Detroit

Dylan Larkin may have just changed the conversation about his future with the Detroit Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin’s future with the Detroit Red Wings has been one of the NHL’s biggest offseason storylines after the veteran captain reportedly requested a trade away from the franchise.

With trade talks seemingly at a standstill and uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, many expected Larkin to distance himself from the organization as preparations for the 2026-27 season continued.

Instead, the Red Wings star has fueled fresh speculation with an unexpected social media post that has left fans wondering whether his stance toward Detroit may be changing.

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Dylan Larkin sparks speculation on Instagram

Dylan Larkin recently shared a training video on his official Instagram account showing himself preparing for the upcoming NHL season. What immediately caught fans’ attention wasn’t the workout itself, it was what he was wearing.

Throughout the video, Larkin can be seen practicing shots while dressed in full Detroit Red Wings gear, including a bright red training outfit featuring the team’s logo.

The post quickly generated discussion across social media, with many supporters questioning why Larkin would prominently wear Red Wings apparel if he remains determined to leave the franchise.

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Is Dylan Larkin reconsidering his future with Detroit?

At this point, nobody knows the reason behind the post. Dylan Larkin has previously made it clear that he wants a fresh start away from Detroit, and reports continue to indicate that the Red Wings have not found a trade package with a proper value.

Even so, some Red Wings fans believe the Instagram video could be an encouraging sign that the relationship between Larkin and the franchise is improving.

Whether it ultimately leads to a reconciliation or simply reflects a player continuing to prepare professionally while under contract, the post has added another intriguing chapter to one of the NHL’s most closely watched offseason sagas.