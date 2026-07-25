Warriors reportedly bring back Draymond Green after LeBron James free agency pursuit falls short

The Warriors are expected to re-sign Draymond Green after LeBron James chose the 76ers, keeping Golden State's core around Stephen Curry intact.

The Golden State Warriors are expected to keep one of the most important pieces of their championship era, with Draymond Green set to return on a contract worth nearly $28 million after the franchise’s pursuit of LeBron James ended without a deal.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and David Aldridge, Green’s decision to decline his player option last month was connected to Golden State’s attempt to create financial flexibility for a possible run at James. The Warriors are now expected to re-sign Green to roughly the same dollar amount — nearly $28 million — of the player’s option he declined last month, the report stated.

The move allows Golden State to maintain continuity around Stephen Curry, who recently confirmed LeBron James joining the Warriors was possible, after James ultimately chose to sign a two‑year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, ending speculation about a potential partnership between two of the NBA’s biggest stars.

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Why are the Warriors bringing back Draymond Green?

Green’s return represents a shift in direction after Golden State’s plans for a major roster move failed to materialize. The veteran forward had previously declined his player option to give the organization additional flexibility during its pursuit of James.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors passes the ball. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Warriors also explored potential scenarios that could have involved roster changes, including a possible trade centered around Jimmy Butler and Anthony Davis if James had decided to join the team. Those possibilities never developed, leaving Golden State focused on keeping one of its longest-tenured players.

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What does Draymond Green’s return mean for Golden State?

At 36 years old, Green remains one of the defining figures of the Warriors’ recent success. The four-time NBA champion and former Defensive Player of the Year continues to provide elite defensive versatility, leadership and playmaking alongside Curry.

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Although Golden State missed the opportunity to add another superstar, bringing back Green preserves the foundation of a team still built around Curry. The Warriors can now turn their attention toward additional roster decisions ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season while maintaining one of the most experienced cores in the league.