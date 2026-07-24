Red Wings reportedly considering important move amid Dylan Larkin trade rumors

The Detroit Red Wings may already be preparing for life beyond Dylan Larkin.

The Detroit Red Wings continue to face uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin’s future after the veteran captain reportedly requested a trade earlier this offseason.

While the Red Wings have yet to reach an agreement with any interested team, Detroit’s front office is already exploring ways to strengthen the roster regardless of how the Larkin situation ultimately unfolds.

According to the latest reports, the Red Wings could soon make an important move in free agency as they look to add more offensive depth before the start of the 2026-27 NHL season.

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Red Wings reportedly interested in Eeli Tolvanen

NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that Detroit has identified Eeli Tolvanen as one of its potential free-agent targets. “I know Eeli Tolvanen is one of the players that they’ve expressed interest in. There are others out there as well that they were exploring.”

Tolvanen has become one of the more intriguing names available on the market and could provide Detroit with another offensive option if the team completes a deal.

Dylan Larkin’s future remains uncertain

Even as the Red Wings explore outside additions, the biggest question surrounding the franchise continues to be Larkin’s future. Despite his reported trade request, the Red Wings have not finalized a move because they have yet to receive an acceptable offer.

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That means Larkin could still remain with the Red Wings when training camp opens, although speculation surrounding his future is unlikely to disappear until a definitive decision is made.

With Detroit evaluating free-agent options such as Tolvanen while simultaneously managing the Larkin situation, the coming weeks could prove crucial for the direction of the franchise.